Lexington murder suspect caught in Arizona back in Kentucky

Jacolby Williams is accused of shooting 18-year-old Demetrius Hampton in September near the Cook Out on South Broadway.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect caught in Arizona is back in Kentucky.

Jacolby Williams is accused of shooting 18-year-old Demetrius Hampton in September near the Cook Out on South Broadway.

Williams was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, last month.

According to court records, investigators say surveillance video shows Williams shooting Hampton at the take-out window of the restaurant.

Detectives say witnesses helped identify Williams as the gunman.

Williams is being held on half a million dollars bail.

A not-guilty plea was entered for him in court today --

He is due back in court on November 17.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

