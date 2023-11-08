Man accused of strangling Kentucky deputy

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of strangling a Pulaski County sheriff’s deputy.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Pulaski County Social Security Office Tuesday evening after a complaint of a disorderly person.

They say a deputy found 35-year-old Joshua Hardwick of Monticello outside the building.

Hardwick appeared intoxicated and was told he was under arrest.

While Hardwick was being handcuffed, he began resting arrest.

They say he struck the deputy in the face, then got on top of him and began choking and strangling the deputy.

With the assistance of a security officer from the Social Security Office, the deputy took Hardwick into custody.

Hardwick was taken to Lake Cumberland Hospital, where he was treated for injuries the sheriff’s office says he did to himself after being restrained in the back of the cruiser.

He is being lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Hardwick is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, strangulation and disorderly conduct.

The Deputy was also treated at Lake Cumberland Hospital for the injuries he received during the arrest.

