Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana

The sheriff’s office says they were called Tuesday night to a call about a shooting on Raleigh Road in the Science Hill area.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A suspect wanted in connection with a double murder in Pulaski County has been taken into custody, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says.

They say 20-year-old Austin Prather was taken into custody in Indiana.

They say they are working with Indiana authorities to further the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two people are dead, another is in the hospital, and authorities are on the lookout for a suspect in Pulaski County.

We’re told 67-year-old Ardyth Prather Jr. was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. His wife, 65-year-old Joann Prather, had been shot and stabbed but was still alive. She was taken to a hospital in Lexington. We’re told, at least check, that she was improving.

While at the scene, authorities noticed blood on the door of a neighboring house. When they checked it out, authorities found 43-year-old Ardyth Prather III dead inside.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Austin Prather, who they say is the son/grandson of the victims.

“We have no idea what the motive was. The reasoning was. We want to safely find him and figure it out,” said Sheriff Bobby Jones.

He’s believed to be driving a 2013 brown Jeep Wrangler and is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office says people have reported seeing him in various places.

“They have spoken to him. They have stated he is begging for money. And they recognize him and the car as well,” said Sheriff Jones.

Call 911 if you see him.

We’ll keep you updated.

Prather is believed to be driving a 2013 brown Jeep Wrangler and is considered armed and dangerous.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

