Rocky Adkins talks strong momentum heading into Gov. Beshear’s second term

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rocky Adkins, Governor Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor, said he’s proud to stand beside someone who is for the people as Governor Beshear secures a second term.

“We still got work to do, and I look forward to it over these next four years,” said Adkins.

Rocky Adkins knows first-hand what it’s like to run against Governor Beshear. He ran against him and lost in 2019 in the race to secure the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

“After that race was over, I think the governor, without a question, called me, and he said, ‘Look, you have 33 years of experience in the House of Representatives. Come and join me,’” said Adkins.

So he did. Adkins became Governor Beshear’s senior advisor.

“We have an unbelievable relationship, an unbelievable friendship. So, here I stand tonight, and I celebrate this victory.”

Adkins said over the last four years, he’s seen a governor unite the people instead of divide the people. He said under Beshear’s strong leadership, they’ve had a level of momentum he’s never seen in his lifetime.

“I think the people of Kentucky really believe they know this governor. They saw his compassion, they saw his heart, they saw him every day with his work ethic carrying about with compassion the people of Kentucky,” said Adkins.

Adkins says for the next four years, they hope to cut the ribbon on the Mountain Parkway expansion project, establish build-ready industrial sites throughout Eastern Kentucky, build out the broadband he said the governor is committed to, secure pay raises for educators and more.

“This governor is going to give a lot of attention to all of Kentucky. We’re going to continue to have that work ethic that it takes to get it done, and we’re going to do it together,” said Adkins.

When asked about his political future and possible run for governor in 2027, Adkins said he had “fuel left in the tank.” He expressed that he will see where that goes, but for now, he’s focused on the next four years with Governor Beshear.

