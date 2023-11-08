Everyday Kentucky
Santa Claus coming to Fayette Mall

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Santa Claus is coming to the Fayette Mall.

The mall will hold a “Wake Up Santa” event on November 15 at 5:30 p.m. They say they will have sweet treats, entertainment and a special show, including Mrs. Claus and other holiday characters.

After the show, Santa will be available for visits with children and families until 8 p.m. at his workshop and from November 16 to December 24.

Visits are free, but digital photo packages are available for purchase.

The mall says every family who visits Santa will receive a free ornament keepsake from Fayette Mall, with a chance to enter to win a $2,000 Dear Santa Giveaway Shopping Spree.

You can book a reservation in advance on the Fayette Mall’s website.

