Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of her sons, ages 9 and 6.(Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Shepherdsville mother in connection to a deadly double shooting that left her two children dead.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, is charged with two counts of murder and is currently being held in Bullitt County Detention Center.

Bullitt County police said officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Bentwood Drive and found two children shot. An arrest citation said a gun was found on the bed.

The children were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and later died from their injuries. The children, whose names have not been released, were 9-years-old and 6-years-old.

