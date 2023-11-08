Two dead, suspect on the loose after Kentucky shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead, another is in the hospital, and authorities are on the lookout for a suspect in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says they were called Tuesday night to a call about a shooting on Raleigh Road in the Science Hill area.

We’re told 67-year-old Ardyth Prather Jr. was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. His wife, 65-year-old Joann Prather, had been shot and stabbed but was still alive. She was taken to a hospital in Lexington, but her current condition is unknown.

While at the scene, authorities noticed blood on the door of a neighboring house. When they checked it out, authorities found 43-year-old Ardyth Prather III dead inside.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Austin Prather, who they say is the son/grandson of the victims. He’s believed to be driving a 2013 brown Jeep Wrangler and is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you see him.

We’ll keep you updated.

Prather is believed to be driving a 2013 brown Jeep Wrangler and is considered armed and dangerous. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.