UK Rugby WKYT Athletes of the Week ahead of SEC Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Rugby is playing for an SEC Championship on Saturday.

The rugby team is a club sports at UK. They came into the season ranked in the top ten, but are currently ranked number one in Division IAA

The Wildcats play Tennessee down in Nashville this weekend and a win would give Kentucky a home field advantage for the first round of the National Collegiate Rugby Playoffs, their equivalent of the NCAA Tournament.

“Us and Tennessee have not played each other this season. There’s two separate sides of the SCRC, and the SCRC is just Southeastern Conference Rugby Clubs,” said sophomore Blaine Donlon. “Both of us were the favorites on our side to make it to the championship. Most of the season we have been ranked number one and we just keep pushing and trying to make sure that we keep that ranking.”

This isn’t UK’s first time in a championship game.

“We’ve one three SEC Championships: ‘17, ‘18, and ‘19. We’ve never won the National Championship. We’ve been to a couple of Final Fours, but this year they’ve got us ranked number one, so I think Vegas would have us as the favorite, but there’s a lot of games and a lot of stuff to be played between now and then,” said UK’s Director of Rugby, Gary Anderson.

UK’s rugby matches are free to attend and you can find their schedule here.

