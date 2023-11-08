Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK Rugby WKYT Athletes of the Week ahead of SEC Championship

UK Rugby vs. Alabama
UK Rugby vs. Alabama(Vinnie Zaccagnino | Regina Rickert)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Rugby is playing for an SEC Championship on Saturday.

The rugby team is a club sports at UK. They came into the season ranked in the top ten, but are currently ranked number one in Division IAA

The Wildcats play Tennessee down in Nashville this weekend and a win would give Kentucky a home field advantage for the first round of the National Collegiate Rugby Playoffs, their equivalent of the NCAA Tournament.

“Us and Tennessee have not played each other this season. There’s two separate sides of the SCRC, and the SCRC is just Southeastern Conference Rugby Clubs,” said sophomore Blaine Donlon. “Both of us were the favorites on our side to make it to the championship. Most of the season we have been ranked number one and we just keep pushing and trying to make sure that we keep that ranking.”

This isn’t UK’s first time in a championship game.

“We’ve one three SEC Championships: ‘17, ‘18, and ‘19. We’ve never won the National Championship. We’ve been to a couple of Final Fours, but this year they’ve got us ranked number one, so I think Vegas would have us as the favorite, but there’s a lot of games and a lot of stuff to be played between now and then,” said UK’s Director of Rugby, Gary Anderson.

UK’s rugby matches are free to attend and you can find their schedule here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 7th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Team Coverage of Campaign 2023
Since November 2022, WKYT began following the incredible story of the Madison County teenager...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Ambulance
Man dead after head-on crash in Richmond
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
Mt. Washington 18-year-old accused of stabbing officer in the face with screwdriver

Latest News

A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
New basketball court design coming to Rupp Arena
Kentucky State football ends 2023 campaign
WATCH | Kentucky State football ends 2023 campaign
UK football at Mississippi State
UK snaps losing skid at Mississippi State
Irad Ortiz Jr., center, rides White Abarrio to win the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race...
White Abarrio wins 40th running of Breeders’ Cup Classic