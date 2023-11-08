Veterans Day of Valor in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Community members in Paris paid their respects to living veterans just a few days ahead of the national holiday.

It’s just one of the many events in the community’s annual Week of Valor.

“Although we honor them today, we’re wishing our populous and citizens in America would honor them 365 days a year,” said Michael Sparks, an organizer with Disable American Veterans.

At Legion Park in Paris, the crowd is filled with community members, both young and old.

“My family has a military background and I feel thankful. Today was a good day, but I think we should honor veterans every day,” said Bradley Laytart, a Bourbon County student.

The Veterans Day of Valor is a ‘thank you’ for veterans in Kentucky.

The celebration consisted of fellow veteran speakers giving remarks, music from the award-winning Bourbon County Band, and an opportunity for those who served to enlighten students.

“One of the speakers, he explained a lot about what happened back in the day. He gives us a lot more insight, a lot of information that we don’t get from a textbook. A textbook can be helpful, but hearing from a person is more helpful for us,” said Eric Rosales, a Bourbon County student.

These acts of gratitude and honor went sky-high, with parachuters flying flags and landing in the event space.

“Without the sacrifices those men and women have made, we wouldn’t have any of the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Sparks.

Events for this Week of Valor began Saturday and continue for the next three days. Some of the events include a dinner at the Lyric Theatre, a graveside remembrance ceremony, and a gathering of heroes and their families.

