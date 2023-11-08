Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Veterans Day of Valor in Paris

Paris Community Gathers for Veterans Day of Valor
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Community members in Paris paid their respects to living veterans just a few days ahead of the national holiday.

It’s just one of the many events in the community’s annual Week of Valor.

“Although we honor them today, we’re wishing our populous and citizens in America would honor them 365 days a year,” said Michael Sparks, an organizer with Disable American Veterans.

At Legion Park in Paris, the crowd is filled with community members, both young and old.

“My family has a military background and I feel thankful. Today was a good day, but I think we should honor veterans every day,” said Bradley Laytart, a Bourbon County student.

The Veterans Day of Valor is a ‘thank you’ for veterans in Kentucky.

The celebration consisted of fellow veteran speakers giving remarks, music from the award-winning Bourbon County Band, and an opportunity for those who served to enlighten students.

“One of the speakers, he explained a lot about what happened back in the day. He gives us a lot more insight, a lot of information that we don’t get from a textbook. A textbook can be helpful, but hearing from a person is more helpful for us,” said Eric Rosales, a Bourbon County student.

These acts of gratitude and honor went sky-high, with parachuters flying flags and landing in the event space.

“Without the sacrifices those men and women have made, we wouldn’t have any of the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Sparks.

Events for this Week of Valor began Saturday and continue for the next three days. Some of the events include a dinner at the Lyric Theatre, a graveside remembrance ceremony, and a gathering of heroes and their families.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 7th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Team Coverage of Campaign 2023
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Austin Prather, 20.
Suspect identified in murder of two people, attempted murder of another
Andy Beshear (D)
Gov. Andy Beshear reelected to second term in Kentucky, overcoming state’s GOP dominance
Gov. Andy Beshear made a final campaign trip to the Mountains Monday.
Candidates for governor make final push ahead of Election Day

Latest News

Suspect identified in murder of two people, attempted murder of another
WATCH | Suspect identified in murder of two people, attempted murder of another
Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown
WATCH | Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown
Paris Community Gathers for Veterans Day of Valor
WATCH | Paris Community Gathers for Veterans Day of Valor
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (11/8/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (11/8/2023)