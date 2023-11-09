Everyday Kentucky
Experts advise how to talk to your kids after school lockdowns, even false alarms

FCPS Police responded to false threat at Frederick Douglass High School.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From Indiana, Cincinnati, Louisville, to right here in Lexington, several high schools were put on lockdowns Wednesday.

“There was no active situation at all,” said FCPS Police Chief Martin Schaefer.

Many parents flocked to Frederick Douglass when reports of an active situation spread. Thankfully they were false. The lockdown lifted and classes resumed.

“What adults can do to help support kids is have ongoing dialogue. Don’t assume that kids are immune to it because they’ve experienced it so much. But also don’t assume that kids don’t want to go back to school or are super anxious,” said Psychologist Dr. Katherine Stone.

A psychologist in Lexington, Dr. Stone said it’s normal for kids, teachers and parents to feel anxious after a lockdown situation, even when it’s a false alarm. She said parents, say to your kids, ‘If that was scary, let’s talk about it.’ While also making sure not to project your own anxieties onto your kids either.

“It is also important that kids go back to school. It’s unfortunately reality for today’s times. This is kind of what happens in our country, and kids need to learn to adapt to these threats.”

Dr. Stone said ask about your child’s school’s safety protocols, and if they don’t know, help them find out. You can even give them a productive outlet for their anxious feelings.

“For high schoolers, they’re going to have phones. You can remind them. A lot of kids will text their parents and say, ‘Will you watch the news?’ Let them know what’s going on. Other things parents can do is help educate kids. Some believe we need a call to action to decrease this.”

But most importantly, Dr. Stone said talk and listen.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

