FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Overnight Showers

Rain(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - That much anticipated cold front is rolling across the region today and it’s changing things up in a hurry. Temps come way down behind this front but the big story is the rain it’s bringing. Much needed rainfall should give fire crews a big helping hand with the forest fires in eastern and southeastern Kentucky.

That boundary slides through early today with a gusty band of showers.

Drier and cooler winds take over for a few hours this afternoon with temps coming down into the low and mid 60s then quickly dropping from there this evening. That’s when more showers arrive from southwest to northeast as a wave of low pressure develops along the front and zips across the southern Appalachian Mountains.

As is, it’s a cold rain in the east and southeast with highs likely staying in the 40s with low to mid 50s in the west.

Temps this weekend are in the 50s for highs and there’s still the low-end risk for a Sunday shower to impact southern and southeastern Kentucky.

It’s near normal into the first half of next week before temps warm back into the 60s before the week is over. From there, things start to transition toward a move active and colder pattern into Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

