First-ever Lexington Bourbon Week kicks off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Raise your glasses, Lexington; it’s time for a toast.

Thursday kicks off the start of the inaugural Lexington Bourbon Week.

Twenty-four restaurants and bars throughout Lexington are participating in the event.

Bourbon fans will have a chance to experience something new as each participating establishment will make two specialty off-menu cocktails.

Some of those places involved include the Thirsty Fox, the Lockbox Restaurant at the 21c Hotel and Belles Cocktail House.

The founders of Lexington Bourbon Week say they picked this time in November to hold the event because it’s at the conclusion of the Keeneland fall meet and the Breeders’ Cup.

“The point is to drive some business out to local bars and restaurants at a time where they might not be as busy as they were a few weeks ago or will be in a few weeks,” said Emily Marks with Smiley Pete Publishing, who is hosting the event.

Marks says having Bourbon Week in Lexington is, of course, a natural fit.

“Obviously, bourbon is the national beverage for the United States of America, and every Kentuckian takes it as a point of pride that bourbon comes from here,” said Marks.

This event will allow bartenders to shine.

“While also allowing bartenders and opportunity to be really creative and create something fun and off-menu that they can share and show off their talents.”

You can find more information on those special cocktails and participating bars and restaurants on the Lexington Bourbon Week website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.