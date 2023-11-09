Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Forest fires fully contained in Breathitt County

Forest fire burning in Breathitt County near Febs Fork Wednesday night.
Forest fire burning in Breathitt County near Febs Fork Wednesday night.(Johnny Ray Feltner)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters continue to work around the clock to contain forest fires in parts of eastern Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, 55 forest fires continue to burn as of 3 p.m. Thursday. This includes one in Breathitt County off Route 1098, just east of Jackson.

The fire, known as the ‘Press Howard Fire,’ started burning on Monday and has burned about 110 acres. The good news is the fire has been pretty much fully contained.

“As far as this fire today, they should be wrapping up and moving to their next one. Pretty soon, this one will be contained, and they will be wrapping up,” said Kessley Baker of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Crews had challenging weather conditions, especially on Wednesday, battling this fire.

“Yesterday, they did have quite a bit of wind, especially up on the mountain, and that caused them to kind of have to backtrack,” said Baker.

While the rain will be good at the end of this week, it won’t solve all the problems for other fires in the area.

“These little bit of sprinkles, they may give our crews a little breathing room, but if we don’t get some sort of significant amount of rain, it’s going to continue as it has been,” Baker said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather was taken into custody in Evansville, IN.
Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Frederick Douglass High School (file photo)
Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown

Latest News

The ATF says the arrests were the result of a several months-long investigation.
ATF, Lexington Police and KSP hold press conference about drug & gun arrests
Crime scene tape surrounds the home of Desman LaDuke after he was shot by police on October 22,...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Second Nicholasville officer sued over death of Desman LaDuke
FILE: Generic fire photo
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency as fires continue to burn
CDC sounds alarm as syphilis cases in newborns rise
WATCH | CDC sounds alarm as syphilis cases in newborns rise