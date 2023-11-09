Forest fires fully contained in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters continue to work around the clock to contain forest fires in parts of eastern Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, 55 forest fires continue to burn as of 3 p.m. Thursday. This includes one in Breathitt County off Route 1098, just east of Jackson.

The fire, known as the ‘Press Howard Fire,’ started burning on Monday and has burned about 110 acres. The good news is the fire has been pretty much fully contained.

“As far as this fire today, they should be wrapping up and moving to their next one. Pretty soon, this one will be contained, and they will be wrapping up,” said Kessley Baker of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Crews had challenging weather conditions, especially on Wednesday, battling this fire.

“Yesterday, they did have quite a bit of wind, especially up on the mountain, and that caused them to kind of have to backtrack,” said Baker.

While the rain will be good at the end of this week, it won’t solve all the problems for other fires in the area.

“These little bit of sprinkles, they may give our crews a little breathing room, but if we don’t get some sort of significant amount of rain, it’s going to continue as it has been,” Baker said.

