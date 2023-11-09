Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown Police hiring more school resource officers for Scott County

“We have four elementary schools currently that we are looking to put an SRO in,” said Josh Nash, Georgetown Police.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is looking to add to its team.

House Bill 63 was passed back in 2022, requiring all schools to hire school resource officers.

Scott County hired 11 new officers this past August after the county announced that it had gained funding for all positions. Since then, they’ve been looking for a couple more officers to fill all schools in the county.

“At that time back in August, we had three positions that we were looking to fill that we had not been able to fill yet. That’s our goal. To fulfill that House Bill 63 to get that completed for the school system so they can provide that to their teachers, to the community, to the children in the schools,” said Nash.

The application is calling on retired certified police officers in the state of Kentucky. Nash says those who are up for the job will receive plenty of benefits like making over $30 an hour, insurance benefits that match a full-time officer’s, and even a summer break.

“They’re gonna be working a school schedule, so they’ll be working during the school year. It’s 185 days. They’re off in the summertime,” said Nash.

And they’re hoping that accomplishing this goal that the Scott County School Board, Georgetown Police, and Scott County Sheriff’s Office all hold close is not too far away.

Nash says that the need is effective immediately, meaning whoever applies and receives the position will begin working immediately.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

