Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency as fires continue to burn

FILE: Generic fire photo
FILE: Generic fire photo(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With several wildfires burning across the Commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been coordinating response efforts.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials reported 31 active fires, and 36 fires that were contained.

“We are taking action to make sure that Kentucky families and communities have the resources they need,” said Gov. Beshear. “We appreciate everyone on the front lines stepping up to fight the fires, and we pray for their safety and that these fires can be put out quickly.”

We have a list of counties that are under emergency burn bans here.

