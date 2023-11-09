Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain leads to some typical November air

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will drop through our region today and it will change things up for us.

On Wednesday, we reached a record high in Lexington of 81 degrees. This beat out the old record that was set back in 2020 of 77 degrees. The trend is going to go through some changes today and for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Most will hover around the 60s during the afternoon and evening hours today.

Another wave of energy will start spreading showers north and into Kentucky on Friday. At that point, we are on the other side of the cold front but it isn’t that far away. The next storm system will move along that boundary to spread showers north and right on top of us! These showers will not last all day long. Most of it will wrap up by mid-morning. Rian might be out but the cooler air will hang around for a little while longer.

Forecast highs will run around normal for the duration of the forecast. This means you will see highs in the 50s for an extended period of time.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather was taken into custody in Evansville, IN.
Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Frederick Douglass High School (file photo)
Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Big Pattern Change
Temperatures will fall again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Record high potential followed by another cool shot
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast