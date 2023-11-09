Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain leads to some typical November air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will drop through our region today and it will change things up for us.

On Wednesday, we reached a record high in Lexington of 81 degrees. This beat out the old record that was set back in 2020 of 77 degrees. The trend is going to go through some changes today and for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Most will hover around the 60s during the afternoon and evening hours today.

Another wave of energy will start spreading showers north and into Kentucky on Friday. At that point, we are on the other side of the cold front but it isn’t that far away. The next storm system will move along that boundary to spread showers north and right on top of us! These showers will not last all day long. Most of it will wrap up by mid-morning. Rian might be out but the cooler air will hang around for a little while longer.

Forecast highs will run around normal for the duration of the forecast. This means you will see highs in the 50s for an extended period of time.

