Kentucky church giving away thousands of coats for clothing drive

By Destiny Quinn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County church is caring for its community through a clothing drive where they’ll be giving away over 2,000 coats.

South Irvine Christian Church members say the clothing drive they are putting on right now is all about showing Christian love.

“South Irvine is a very small community,” said Beckie McGee-Parvin, a 5th generation church member. “But we have a high homeless rate right here in our little town here.”

As we head into the winter months and colder temperatures, the church saw a need that needed to be fulfilled.

“Our church is doing a coat, clothing giveaway for anybody in the local area who needs coats, or clothing, or socks, mittens, or hats or any of that stuff. Everything is free,” said Pastor Matthew Wampler, South Irvine Christian Church.

This was made possible largely because of an anonymous donor.

“So, we just wanted to figure out a good way to get it distributed to everybody who needs it,” said Pastor Wampler.

They have clothes ranging in size from infants to adults. Church members have spent days getting everything organized.

“We just want this to be a warm place that they can come to for help for anything,” said McGee-Parvin.

Pastor Wampler wants anyone who needs clothes, not just in Estill County but surrounding counties as well, to come get what they need.

“We as Christians, as people, should help each other. That’s one of the great Commandments,” said Pastor Wampler. “Doesn’t matter who you are and what you’ve been through, what kind of hard times you had, come as you are, come and get it. We would love for you to have what you could use.”

The clothing drive is taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at the church.

South Irvine Christian Church is located at 932 South Irvine Road, Irvine, Ky. 40336.

