Kentucky man saved by fellow runners during Salina marathon

By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kentucky resident Brian Rice has a lofty goal to run a marathon in all 50 states. His plans are on hold for now after his race at the Salina Crossroads Marathon didn’t go according to plan and he ended up in the hospital.

Brian Rice has been running marathons for years.

“I heard about the 50 marathons in 50 states challenge and I said, ‘I got to start running more than one marathon a year if I’m going to do 50,’” he said.

Rice’s goal is within reach, having raced in 35 states.

“It’s tiring, but if you’re trained right, you can do it,” he said. “I don’t run that fast. I’m not running a two-hour marathon that’s for sure.”

The Crossroads Marathon in Salina on Nov. 4 had runners in costumes, adding some revelry to the challenge. Rice was dressed as a guard from the popular South Korean dramatic TV series, “Squid Game.”

Rice said he started the race with everyone else at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash. But he doesn’t remember much after that until he woke up in a hospital bed. He collapsed during the race and two fellow runners who also are nurses provided CPR until paramedics arrived.

“Probably one of the worst moments of my life,” said Brian’s wife, Leah Rice.

Leah said she left their home in Kentucky as soon as she found out that her husband in Kansas collapsed during the race.

“By 3 in the afternoon, I was on the road,” she said.

She recalled feeling relief at receiving a call back from the hospital, seeking insurance information. This meant at least that Brian was alive.

Rice had surgery that included having a pacemaker implanted. He said the experience won’t stop him from racing.

“I mean, don’t give up course. That’s my takeaway from this,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

