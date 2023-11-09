Lexington Police looking for burglary suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are looking for multiple suspects following a burglary in the Winburn area.

According to police, the burglary happened at around 8:30 p.m on Wednesday at an apartment in the 1800 block of Gerald Drive.

Police say multiple suspects with guns entered the apartment and took several cell phones and cash. Police say one of the victims was physically hit and injured.

Officers later found one man near the scene and arrested him. The suspect was charged with burglary, kidnapping and wanton endangerment.

Anybody with information about the other suspects involved should contact Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

