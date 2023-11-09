Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington Police looking for burglary suspects

The burglary took place in the Winburn area.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are looking for multiple suspects following a burglary in the Winburn area.

According to police, the burglary happened at around 8:30 p.m on Wednesday at an apartment in the 1800 block of Gerald Drive.

Police say multiple suspects with guns entered the apartment and took several cell phones and cash. Police say one of the victims was physically hit and injured.

Officers later found one man near the scene and arrested him. The suspect was charged with burglary, kidnapping and wanton endangerment.

Anybody with information about the other suspects involved should contact Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather was taken into custody in Evansville, IN.
Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Frederick Douglass High School (file photo)
Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown

Latest News

Crews were called early Thursday morning to Bryan Avenue near Castlewood Park.
Fire damages Lexington home overnight
Typical November temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain leads to some typical November air
The article assigned different parts of the city to each zodiac sign.
LEXtoday determines best neighborhood based on zodiac sign
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast