LEXtoday determines best neighborhood based on zodiac sign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington-based website says your zodiac sign could help you determine which neighborhood is best for you.

LEXtoday assigned a different part of the city to each of the 12 signs.

The article suggests an Aquarius might like the close-knit Kenwick community, while Leos might prefer the “optimism and courage” of the Palomar area.

The article also includes the dates for each zodiac sign.

