LEXtoday determines best neighborhood based on zodiac sign

The article assigned different parts of the city to each zodiac sign.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington-based website says your zodiac sign could help you determine which neighborhood is best for you.

LEXtoday assigned a different part of the city to each of the 12 signs.

The article suggests an Aquarius might like the close-knit Kenwick community, while Leos might prefer the “optimism and courage” of the Palomar area.

The article also includes the dates for each zodiac sign.

You can read the article here.

