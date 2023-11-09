One person taken to hospital after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington.

Police say they were called to Armstrong Mill Road, near Kenesaw Drive, just before 10 a.m Thursday.

We’re told a car ran off the road, hit a tree and ended up on its side. The driver of the car had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for what’s reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The road was temporarily closed for cleanup, but police say it has since reopened.

