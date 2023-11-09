Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

One person taken to hospital after Lexington crash

Police say they were called to Armstrong Mill Road, near Kenesaw Drive, just before 10 a.m...
Police say they were called to Armstrong Mill Road, near Kenesaw Drive, just before 10 a.m Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington.

Police say they were called to Armstrong Mill Road, near Kenesaw Drive, just before 10 a.m Thursday.

We’re told a car ran off the road, hit a tree and ended up on its side. The driver of the car had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for what’s reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The road was temporarily closed for cleanup, but police say it has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather was taken into custody in Evansville, IN.
Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Frederick Douglass High School (file photo)
Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown

Latest News

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons
According to police, the burglary happened at around 8:30 PM on Wednesday at an apartment in...
Lexington Police looking for burglary suspects
Crews were called early Thursday morning to Bryan Avenue near Castlewood Park.
Fire damages Lexington home overnight
Typical November temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain leads to some typical November air