LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire damaged a Lexington home early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Bryan Avenue near Castlewood Park around 12:30 a.m.

The damage can be seen primarily on the top floor of the home.

Crews did not say if anyone was inside or if there are any injuries.

There is also no word on what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.