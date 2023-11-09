Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Rich Strike, 80-1 winner of 2022 Kentucky Derby, retires

The second longest shot to ever win the Roses at Churchill Downs won only two career races
FILE -Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby...
FILE -Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the third betting choice on the morning line for the Belmont Stakes, with Triple Crown newcomer We the People installed as the favorite. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike, upset winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby, has been retired after injuries kept him from returning to racing. The 4-year-old colt will be offered for sale as a stallion prospect.

Keeneland announced Thursday that Rich Strike will be part of its sale on Nov. 17.

“Effective immediately I am announcing the retirement of Rich Strike from racing,” owner Rick Dawson said in the statement from Keeneland. “Over the past few months, Rich Strike was given the opportunity to rehab and return to his top racing form. However, nagging injuries have prevented that from happening. I’m hopeful now that Rich Strike finds a new home and begins a second career as a stallion.”

Rich Strike won the Derby at 80-1 odds, the second-biggest upset in the race’s history. He paid $163.60 for a $2 win bet. The colt’s victory put little-known trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Leon in the spotlight.

you taught me and all you taught the world in this sport, that everything is possible and anything can happen in horse racing.”

Rich Strike lost his next six races after the Derby, finishing sixth in the Belmont Stakes, fourth in the Travers and the Breeders’ Cup Classic, and sixth in the Clark Stakes. He made just one start this year, finishing fifth in the Alysheba Stakes in what would be his final race.

Rich Strike had two wins in 14 career starts and earnings of $2,526,809.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather was taken into custody in Evansville, IN.
Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Frederick Douglass High School (file photo)
Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown

Latest News

Beginning in 2025, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will be UK baseball's permanent opponents each...
South Carolina, Vandy set as UK’s permanent baseball opponents beginning in 2025
Kentucky was able to overcome all of that with a second half rally, winning 74-66
Resilient Kentucky holds off ETSU in season opener
UK Rugby vs. Alabama
UK Rugby WKYT Athletes of the Week ahead of SEC Championship
A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
New basketball court design coming to Rupp Arena