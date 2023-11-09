‘Ride for Joseph’ supports Madison County crash victim

Richmond, Ky. (WKYT) - Motorcyclists met at Buc-ee’s tonight for the charity ride, “Ride for Joseph.”

“Bikers, bikers are all family. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you ride, we’re all there for each other,” organizer Mitchell Buckner said.

Last Friday, Joseph Cordova was thrown off his motorcycle. Police say this was after a car pulled out in front of him.

“I know he would love seeing everyone, knowing that he is supported during this difficult time,” Abigail Baker, Joseph’s girlfriend, said.

Joseph had surgery to remove debris from his leg and is on a ventilator.

His friends and fellow bikers say they’re with him throughout his recovery.

“Being on two wheels, it’s like a family, you see someone broke down there on two wheels, you stop,” motorcyclist Cody Sizemore said.

Stickers, shirts, and pictures were available to order before the ride. All the money will support Joseph as he misses out on income and his hospital bills grow.

Bikers who knew Joseph and bikers who had never met him showed up for the ride.

“This is just people from the community who just actually want to do good and support one another, this is what bikers do,” Buckner said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Joseph.

