‘Several’ individuals arrested by ATF, Lexington Police and KSP

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people have been arrested in Lexington.

According to a press release, the ATF, Lexington Police Dept. and Kentucky State Police have arrested more than a half dozen individuals for firearm offenses and drug-related crimes.

No details about the operation are available right now.

The ATF says a press conference will be held Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

