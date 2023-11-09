‘Several’ individuals arrested by ATF, Lexington Police and KSP
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people have been arrested in Lexington.
According to a press release, the ATF, Lexington Police Dept. and Kentucky State Police have arrested more than a half dozen individuals for firearm offenses and drug-related crimes.
No details about the operation are available right now.
The ATF says a press conference will be held Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
We will stream that live above.
