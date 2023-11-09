Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘Several’ individuals arrested by ATF, Lexington Police and KSP

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people have been arrested in Lexington.

According to a press release, the ATF, Lexington Police Dept. and Kentucky State Police have arrested more than a half dozen individuals for firearm offenses and drug-related crimes.

No details about the operation are available right now.

The ATF says a press conference will be held Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

We will stream that live above.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prather was taken into custody in Evansville, IN.
Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Frederick Douglass High School (file photo)
Investigation underway after ‘bogus’ report puts FCPS school on lockdown

Latest News

Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire
The Georgetown police department is looking to add to their team.
Georgetown Police hiring more school resource officers for Scott County
“We have four elementary schools currently that we are looking to put an SRO in,” said Josh...
WATCH | Georgetown Police hiring more school resource officers for Scott County
20-year-old Austin Prather was taken into custody in Evansville, Indiana.
WATCH | Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana