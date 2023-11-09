Solar benches unveiled at FCPS middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington middle school is going green.

Leestown Middle School unveiled its solar benches on Wednesday.

It’s part of a partnership between Kentucky Utilities and Fayette County Public Schools.

The benches include a 30-watt poly-crystalline solar panel, and a system charges two dual USB rapid-charge ports.

They will allow students to have easy access to charge their phones and devices while using sustainable energy.

In addition to Leestown Middle School, there are now nine total KU-funded solar benches in Fayette County Schools.

