Darren Powell named head coach of Lexington Sporting Club

Was previously assistant coach for Inter Miami CF
Darren Powell has been named the new head coach of Lexington Sporting Club
Darren Powell has been named the new head coach of Lexington Sporting Club
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Soccer veteran Darren Powell is the new head coach of Lexington Sporting Club, the team announced on Friday.

The native of Nottingham, England previously was Director of Player Development and an assistant coach for Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer.

Powell also has served as head coach of Ft. Lauderdale CF of the USL League One and was head coach of Miami CF II in the MLS Next Pro League.

From 2005-2014, Powell was head men’s soccer coach at Elon University, where he was inducted into the Elon Hall of Fame.

Lexington Sporting Club plays in the USL League One.

