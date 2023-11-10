Everyday Kentucky
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it

Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.(Eva Rinaldi | Cropped Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Circle) - Country music legend Dolly Parton, who has collected 12 Grammys and a pile of various awards in her time, revealed why she’s been skipping the Super Bowl halftime show in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

Parton has shied away from the Super Bowl’s extravagant halftime productions.

She confessed, “Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times. I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production.”

She added, “When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time, that’s what I was thinking.”

Apart from sharing her thoughts about the Super Bowl halftime show, Parton also opened up about her apprehension when it comes to delving into the realm of rock music.

This genre switch came to light when she was offered induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an opportunity she gracefully declined to avoid overshadowing artists who had dedicated their entire lives to the rock music scene.

This decision ultimately served as the reason for the upcoming release of Parton’s rock album, “Rockstar.”

But, she hinted that her reluctance might change someday, and we could see her dazzling us on that halftime stage.

Until then, fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming album to drop on Nov. 17.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

