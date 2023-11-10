Everyday Kentucky
‘The fire came down from the top of the mountain’: Knox Co. man watches forest fires burn all around his home

Knox County homes like this one were saved from forest fires Thursday
Knox County homes like this one were saved from forest fires Thursday(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -Fires are still burning in parts of eastern Kentucky. However, the rain was a big help overnight and into Friday morning.

At one time, Knox County had the state’s largest active fire. Flames got close to several homes.

It was tense for several homeowners.

Lymon Collett watched the hills around his home burn over the course of five days.

“This one burnt a few days ago. Two days later, this one burnt,” he said, pointing to the hills around his house.

His home sits in a valley at the end of Alex Creek Road, where firefighters worked to contain one of the state’s largest fires this week.

He said he’s never seen anything like it in 77 years.

“So this fire burning 2600 hundred acres is a significant amount. There were 58 structures in this fire. They didn’t lose any,” said Beth Williams with the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Collett’s was one of them.

“Burnt each side. I went to the hospital and doctor. I came back from the doctor and walked up here. It burnt this side,” said Collett.

The local emergency management director said that over six days, they had 77 fires countywide. They believe most of these were set by arsonists. They encourage everyone to look out for suspicious activity.

Collett said it was a big relief to see firefighters given that his home is surrounded by forest.

“Preliminary investigation shows that just up the road that it was started on both sides of the road,” said Williams.

Several dozen state firefighters were joined by out-of-state crews, including one from Oregon.

