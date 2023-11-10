Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down The Weekend Forecast

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hit and run rains worked quickly across parts of the state early today. This gets out of town quickly, leaving behind normal November temps into the weekend. Beyond all this comes a pattern that’s in transition toward an eventual colder setup later in the month.

Highs are generally in the 50s for most but a few spots in the southeast may not get out of the upper 40s if clouds linger a little deeper into the afternoon.

Our weekend looks really good with highs well into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows reach the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Temps slowly climb a bit early next week as our flow becomes more southerly. This is ahead of an upper-level system that may have a Gulf of Mexico connection with it to bring some rain in here by Wednesday and Thursday.

A much bigger system blows in by the end of next week into the weekend and brings rain and colder weather.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

