Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Food assistance in demand as holiday season approaches

The holiday season is a happy time for many.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holiday season is a happy time for many. However, for food insecure Kentuckians, it can be challenging to put together the large feasts that come with the winter holidays.

“November is absolutely the most hectic month for us at the food pantry. It is every year,” said Michele Carlisle, the executive director of the Amen House, a nonprofit in Georgetown whose goal is to end hunger in Scott County.

The Amen House sees an annual increase in need around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Where we normally do about 600 or 700 a month, we’ve probably going to do 800 or 900 this month, and a lot of those are people who come only at Thanksgiving time,” said Steven Budde, the chief operations officer of the Amen House.

It is a need that requires extensive preparation by the Amen House.

“We’ve been actually collecting food for two months and then we started making bags back in October for preparation for being able to distribute the bags in the month of November,” said Budde.

The volunteers of the Amen House find the work rewarding.

“I find it important to come out here to volunteer my time, to help end hunger in Scott County, said Chamanna Hall, a volunteer. “It is important to give back and to help the members of our community to make sure they are fed.”

The goal this holiday season is to help those in Scott County celebrate the holidays to the fullest, and with full stomachs as well.

“It’s an absolute labor of love around here, and there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make this happen,” said Carlisle. “I see a beautiful community that comes together to absolutely ensure that everybody in our community has Thanksgiving.”

Food donations can be dropped off at the Amen House in Georgetown.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Looking at the impact Ohio’s marijuana law has on Kentucky
Prather was taken into custody in Evansville, IN.
Pulaski Co. double murder suspect taken into custody in Indiana
According to a press release, the ATF, Lexington Police Dept. and Kentucky State Police have...
‘Several’ individuals arrested by ATF, Lexington Police and KSP
Police say they were called to Armstrong Mill Road, near Kenesaw Drive, just before 10 a.m...
One person taken to hospital after Lexington crash
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Knox County homes like this one were saved from forest fires Thursday
‘The fire came down from the top of the mountain’: Knox Co. man watches forest fires burn all around his home
Dozens of Richmond residents took time out of their day to observe Veterans Day at Maple Grove...
Veterans honored at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richmond
Groups pushing for ban on source of income discrimination in Lexington
WATCH | Groups pushing for ban on source of income discrimination in Lexington
Rain helps forest firefighting efforts in eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Rain helps forest firefighting efforts in eastern Kentucky