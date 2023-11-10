Good Question: Who is responsible for removing animal carcasses from the road?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Bart asks, “We’ve noticed several deer carcasses along the sides of interstates in the Lexington, following collisions between vehicles and deer. Who is responsible for removing those carcasses?”

We checked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and they told us that it depends on where the deer, or any other animal, was hit.

For state routes, which include interstates in Kentucky, state personnel are responsible. You can report hazards on state roads by calling 877-FOR-KYTC, that’s 877-367-5982.

For city or county routes, local personnel are responsible. The spokesperson for the city of Lexington tells us that would be either Streets and Roads or Waste Management. You can report it to the city using 311.

