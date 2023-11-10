Groups pushing for ban on source of income discrimination in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Urban County Council is set to hear public comment Tuesday about a possible ban on source of income discrimination.

PREVIOUS: KY Tenants pushing for Lexington to ban income-based discrimination

The group ‘KY Tenants’ is pushing for the ordinance. Friday, they were joined by several other groups, including Arbor Youth Services, GreenHouse17, the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky, the Hope Center, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, Kentucky Fair Housing Council, New Beginnings Bluegrass, and New Vista.

These organizations provide services to those who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

They say a ban on source of income discrimination could expand access to affordable housing for low-income people who use third-party payments, such as vouchers or Section 8.

RELATED: LFUCG committee pushes forward policy to ban income-based discrimination

Shay Woods with the Kentucky Fair Housing Council says they just want to allow everyone an equal opportunity to live a comfortable life.

As a single mom, she says she’s experienced the stress this type of discrimination causes families.

“I was just looking for an affordable two-bedroom apartment for myself and my child. I literally called so many places in Richmond and Lexington, just trying to see who would accept the voucher, and, honestly, a majority of everyone said no.” Woods said.

Advocates say the ban would make it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on where rent is paid. This means they can’t turn someone away for using a housing voucher or third-party payment.

Diane Fleet, with GreenHouse17, says this affects many of the families she works with.

“One of the main barriers for families leaving an abusive relationship is financial insecurity and identifying and accessing safe and affordable housing,” Fleet said.

At New Vista, Dylan Schell says some of the people they work with can struggle as well and need more options for housing.

“Some individuals are working on recovery goals, which makes living in areas, neighborhoods, or communities that they have strong histories with potentially triggering,” Schell said.

They say it’s hard to secure housing, and people end up settling for a place they wouldn’t otherwise live if given a choice.

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, November 14, to hear public comment on the matter.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.