Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Your basic November days are back

Temps show signs of typical November
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will not run at impressive levels and they won’t drop off to extremely cold levels either.

It is a normal stretch of weather for November. No big surprises will be coming our way during this seven-day run. Temperature trends will hover around normal this weekend with a few “milder” days for next week.

Expect highs in the 50s for both Saturday & Sunday. You should see those numbers top out near 60 degrees, especially by Sunday. Other than the chill in the mornings, this will be a decent weekend.

The long-range outlook should keep highs just slightly above average for next week. Most days will fall in the 60s.

Take care of each other!

