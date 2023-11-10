Lexington asks for input on code enforcement issues in the city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the first meeting of its kind here in Lexington. Community members had the chance to ask questions and voice concerns to the newly appointed Code Enforcement Director, and two city councilmembers.

“I think that as council, maybe y’all need to either give Code Enforcement more money to buy gas or a GPS system because they get stuck in the first district,” said property owner Robert Hodge.

Councilmembers Denise Gray and Shayla Lynch hosted the public town hall Thursday. Along with new code enforcement director Oliver Lee Steele, they said they hope to better understand and address the real challenges residents face.

“We’ve had numerous tasks force who have been studying and making recommendations about what to do with code enforcement. But this is our chance to actually take our time and actually do the work, to put those recommendations into effect,” Gray said.

They said common complaints include lower-income homeowners being targeted by investors for code violations to make it easier for those investors to buy those houses. Others have complained some landlords wait too long to fix code violations. And some property owners like Robert and Vivian Hodge said code enforcement officers target areas like District One, that have several majority black neighborhoods.

“Make sure we are sharing the love with all 12 districts. It seems like District One gets hit the hardest and it’s very evident,” said Vivian Hodge.

The next meeting is on Nov. 13 at St. Raphael Episcopal Church from 6-7 p.m. Then Nov. 15 from 7-8 p.m. at Liberty Elementary School. And the final town hall meeting is Nov. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at STEAM Academy.

