Marine veteran who saved lives in Benghazi speaks at Veterans Day program

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Just one day before Veterans Day, students at Lexington Christian Academy received a visit from a true American hero.

Mark Geist is a marine veteran, former law enforcement officer, and the author of the best-selling book turned movie, ‘13 Hours.’

The book shares his personal account of the 13-hour attack on those serving in Benghazi, he’s credited with saving 25 lives during the battle.

He also made headlines again this month after evacuating a church group out of Bethlehem ahead of the military conflict with Israel.

Friday afternoon, with his furry sidekick by his side, he shares his experience of putting his life on the line for his country at Lexington Christian Academy.

The address expanded beyond Lexington Christian Academy as it was live-streamed to various ROTC programs, high schools, and police departments in the area.

