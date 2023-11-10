Middle school continues tradition of supporting Kentucky National Guard Memorial

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - In the last 111 years, we’ve lost nearly 300 Kentucky Army Air National Guard members in the line of duty.

With Veterans Day tomorrow, students and teachers in Mercer County worked together to make sure our nation’s heroes are continually honored and their legacies never forgotten.

King Middle School in Harrodsburg has a history of supporting the Kentucky National Guard, and this year was no exception.

Located in Frankfort, at the entrance of the Boone National Guard Center, stands the Kentucky National Guard Memorial.

“2003, 2004, 2005, at the height of the war on terror, as we were losing soldiers and airmen to the war, we recognized the fact that we really didn’t have a memorial dedicated to those army and air national guardsmen that had died in the line of duty,” said Dean E. Stoops, U.S. Army retired and Secretary and Treasurer of the Kentucky National Guard Memorial Fund.

Completed in 2015, the memorial stands today because of the donations of many, including that of King Middle School.

“Back in 2012, 2013, 2014, we had a t-shirt contest,” said Principal Jason Bryant, King Middle School. “Our kids created the t-shirts, and they sold them, and that was for the construction funds ten years ago.”

Ten years ago, they raised over $7,000 for the construction fund. But their commitment to the memorial didn’t end there.

“They offered to do another fundraiser to help with operations and maintenance of the memorial,” said Stoops.

The memorial is maintained and operated solely through private and corporate donations.

“We had two hat days, and we had to bring in $1 or more to wear a hat so we could pay for the upkeep,” said 7th-grade student Amber Williams. “We made over $700 to help.”

Students like Macy Shirley know firsthand what this memorial means. Both of her grandfathers spent time serving.

“One of them was in the National Guard, and the other was in the Air Force,” said Shirley.

Dean Stoops spent 40 years serving in the Kentucky Army National Guard. He knew some of the people whose names now live on through the memorial.

“They were serving and died in the line of duty,” said Stoops.

Their fundraiser did more than raise money.

“I think the highest form of learning truly is service to others,” said Bryant. “I‘m just awful proud of our kids and our staff members and in our community.”

It also instilled gratitude in the hearts of our youth.

“We need to honor the people, the named and the unnamed, that sacrificed their lives and risked their lives for our freedom,” said Williams.

“Thank you for your service, and thank you for fighting for me,” said Shirley.

Click here to donate or learn more about the mission of the Kentucky National Guardsman.

