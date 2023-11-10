Police searching for Lexington robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for the suspect in a Friday morning robbery.

Police say a man went into the Walgreens at 2700 Richmond Road around 8:15 a.m. and took an unknown amount of cash.

We’re told the man was unarmed, but one employee reportedly had minor injuries from the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

