Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky

Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky police department is asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Somerset Police said Sequoia Baldwin, 15, has been missing since 5 a.m. Tuesday.

We are told she was last seen in the Pearl Drive area of Somerset, but could be in McCreary County.

She is 5′6″, 135 pounds, and has green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

She also has piercings in both ears and was last seen wearing blue and gray pajamas and a gray sweatshirt.

Police say it is crucial Baldwin is found as soon as possible.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, you are asked to call the Pulaski County 911 Center at 606-678-5008.

