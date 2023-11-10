Secretariat honored during Legends of Bourbon County Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Legends of Bourbon County Festival is underway in Paris. It’s the city’s first time hosting the celebration.

Secretariat has a following today, just as he did in 1973 when he won the Triple Crown and became universally loved and admired. This weekend marks 50 years since he came to Paris to fulfill the rest of his career at Claiborne Farm.

“We call Secretariat our Elvis Presley,” said Lauren Biddle, the Chair of the Legends of Bourbon County Festival.

Replicas of Secretariat’s iconic royal blue and white checkered silks wave proudly as you drive through downtown Paris.

“I think that with Secretariat and honoring the most famous racehorse of all time and the best athlete of all time, that we are going to do it in the right way,” said Biddle.

The Legends of Bourbon County Festival will highlight what Paris is known for - horses, history and hospitality.

“In Paris, our industry is the thoroughbred industry,” said Biddle.

After Secretariat’s Triple Crown win, he retired to Claiborne Farm on November 11 for his breeding career. In 1989, it became his final resting place.

“Secretariat still brings 11,000 tourists every year to Claiborne Farm to see his grave. For us, economically, that meant ‘how can we bring those tourists to downtown Paris,’” asked Biddle.

The three-day festival is expected to do just that. There will be live music, food, a parade, shopping and more.

“This should blow everything out of the water. Fingers crossed,” said Stacey McKinzie, Owner of Southern Lux Style on Main St.

McKinzie said she made sure to have more inventory for the weekend with the hopes of lots of foot traffic.

“I’m excited for all of the tourists that are coming in and to get the name of the store out for surrounding communities,” said McKinzie.

The long-awaited Secretariat Park will be unveiled on Saturday afternoon. It’s complete with a life-size bronze sculpture of Secretariat. There is also a mural of him winning the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

“Hopefully, this becomes a brand of the downtown Paris community for the years to come,” said Biddle.

