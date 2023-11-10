Everyday Kentucky
Teacher aides at Ky. school accused of physically abusing non-verbal student

The lawsuit is against aides Trevor Dotson and Keith Brown and Superintendent Danny Adkins.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Woodford County High School teacher aides are facing a lawsuit.

They are accused of physically abusing a non-verbal student with autism.

The suit claims the abuse happened between January and May.

It claims the aides pushed and dragged the student across the floor, and they bent his fingers back.

We reached out to Woodford County schools about the lawsuit. They say they cannot comment on pending litigation but say both aides Dotson and Brown were suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

