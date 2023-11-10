U.S. Marshals offering reward for man wanted in KY murder case

(WYMT) - Officers from several law enforcement organizations are looking for a man wanted for his role in a murder case in Pike County.

Charles Blevins, 36, is wanted in the 2019 death of a man named Adrian Smith in South Williamson.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on where he might be.

Blevins has several distinctive tattoos on his left and right forearms. However, police say it’s possible he has changed his appearance and is living under a different name.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and avoided at all costs.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call the USMS tip line at 1-877-926-8332.

