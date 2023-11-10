Veterans honored at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of Richmond residents took time out of their day to observe Veterans Day at Maple Grove Cemetery.

The cemetery, which has been open since 1901, is where some Richmond African Americans call their final resting place, and it’s also home to more than 250 African American military veterans dating back to the Buffalo Soldiers.

Judy Greene-Baker, a 28-year army veteran, is president of the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery.

“These are my brothers and sisters in arms, and their dedication and service is important,” said Greene-Baker. “They have preserved our democracy. We need to always remember their service and their sacrifice.”

At Friday’s ceremony, several veterans were recognized for their service. Veterans like Clarence William Miller.

Miller served in the Navy as a steward on USS Fuller during World War II. His daughter, Cynthia Miller Ballard, honored him for his service.

“He accomplished a lot being an African American just doing what he did serving the United States of America,” said Mille Ballard.

Gulf War veteran David Moragne recognized that 2023 marks 75 years since President Harry Truman desegregated the U.S. armed forces. He says it was a precursor to what was to come in everyday American society.

“We see some huge advancements in the standpoint of equality and diversity and things like that. I think from that perspective, it’s great to see how America has moved forward and embraced the folks who were born in this country and are willing to serve this country,” said Moragne.

Richmond and Madison County have a long history of African Americans in military service. The historic Richmond High School had five graduates who went on to become Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.

