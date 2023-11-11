Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A chilly Saturday ahead

FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks a chilly Saturday
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain littered the skies yesterday, but by the overnight we were completely dried out. Temps were chilly in the overnight dropping into the 30s - making us start off our Saturday morning with a seasonable chill in temperatures. Some light chilly breezes throughout the day will lead to high temps peaking in the mid 50s. Overall a calm and cool day for our Saturday - very seasonable with the chill.

Clouds build a little into Sunday but another day of high temps in the 50s, low temps around the 30 degree mark is expected. A rain system is headed our way late next week, but the first half of the work week should remain mainly dry. Rain will be scattered starting Wednesday but turn more widespread by Friday.

Have a Great Weekend! Go Cats!

