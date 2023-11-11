Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Very quiet weather pattern ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A very chilly evening is on tap for us as temperatures will fall into the 40s. Clear skies are expected throughout the evening and overnight with just a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will be down into the low to mid 30s.

Plenty of sunshine will be with us to start the day on Sunday, with just a few passing clouds early. Mainly sunny throughout the day as highs will be close to average for this time of year in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear skies are expected for the evening, with just a few clouds arriving overnight. Lows will be back down into the low to mid 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds to start the day on Monday as it is looking to stay very quiet once again. Partly cloudy throughout the day and a little more mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies stick with us through the evening and overnight as temperatures eventually make it down into the low to mid 30s for overnight lows.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, just a few degrees cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday. Clouds will continue to increase, especially as we go into the evening and overnight, with lows down into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a stray shower possible, but most, if not all, stay dry. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

A couple of showers will be around for Thursday before a better chance for rain comes next Friday. Highs will remain just above average in the low to mid 60s.

