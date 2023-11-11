‘Big Blue Crush’ blood donation competition returning this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The annual Big Blue Crush, the yearly blood competition between Kentucky Blood Center and Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee, returns this week.

It’s a chance for Big Blue Nation to beat Volunteer fans.

The competition is from November 13 through the 17.

You can donate at any of the eight donor centers or mobile drives.

