Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Breathitt Countians honor veterans with parade, ceremony

Vietnam veteran Ervine Allen talks to the crowd.
Vietnam veteran Ervine Allen talks to the crowd.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Patriotism is something that has always been in the hearts of Breathitt Countians.

“In World War II, Breathitt County was the only county, not in the state of Kentucky, but the whole United States, that didn’t have to draft one person,” said Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble.

When Veterans Day rolled around, community members participated in honoring those who have served the country.

First responders and the Breathitt County High School JROTC led a parade where they escorted veterans.

Folks then gathered at a nearby church for ceremonial remarks.

“We owe our very existence to our veterans, and that cannot be emphasized enough, the way I look at it,” said DAV Commander and Vietnam veteran Ervine Allen.

With patriotic tunes and stories, veterans and community members once again showed their passion for freedom.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Looking at the impact Ohio’s marijuana law has on Kentucky
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One person hurt in road-rage shooting in Lexington
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

God’s Pantry Food Bank prepares to feed 7,000 families this Thanksgiving
WATCH | God’s Pantry Food Bank prepares to feed 7,000 families this Thanksgiving
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for 19-year-old Brennon Higgins.
Lexington Police issue Golden Alert for missing Lexington man
God’s Pantry Food Bank prepares to feed 7,000 families this Thanksgiving
God’s Pantry Food Bank prepares to feed 7,000 families this Thanksgiving
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lexington police search for burglary suspect