Centre Football wins in season finale
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Centre College Football (6-4, 6-2 SAA) picked up a 10-6 win over Birmingham-Southern (3-7, 2-6) in their final game of the season.
The lone touchdown for Centre came from senior running back Keaton Martin on a five-yard touchdown just before the half.
Centre finished with a 3-2 record at home.
