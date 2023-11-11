Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish remembers Cody Dorman

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser planned to help a beloved Madison County teenager was held in Clark County Friday night.

Cody Dorman died over the weekend.

He had a rare genetic disorder and was nonverbal.

He was the namesake for racehorse Cody’s Wish after the two created a special bond.

On Friday, as his family said their final goodbyes, those close to them held a fundraiser to remember Cody and how he inspired people all across the country.

John Myers came to know the Dorman family through his business, Backwater Outfitters. Cody would come into the Myers tackle shop time after time, creating a bond that grew with every visit.

“he would hold our hand, or he would touch us. He spoke through electronic means, and he would talk to us,” said Myers.

Myers knew a dozen years ago that Cody could leave an impact on everyone he saw, and soon, he’d watch as that impact spread across the world.

Myers got to enjoy one more magical moment at Santa Anita ahead of this night he’d organized, which was supposed to be a benefit for Cody.

“When they called us Sunday night and told us that Cody had passed, we obviously fell apart,” Myers said.

Even though it can’t benefit him anymore, they are honored to be keeping his wish alive while helping to grant wishes to the dozens of other Kentucky kids in need of their own.

“He has raised, already, almost $45,000. That’s enough to grant four more wishes of four more kids,” said Faith Hacker with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Nevada.

Make-A-Wish now has a page on their website dedicated to Cody, where you can support their cause in his honor.

