Georgetown cruises past Campbellsville in regular season finale

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown College Tigers (8-1, 6-0 MSC) remained unbeaten in conference play with a 35-7 win over Campbellsville (4-6, 2-4 MSC) for their regular season finale inside Toyota Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Junior running back Darius Neal scored in the first quarter on a three-yard rush to tie the game at 7-7. That score made Neal, a Frederick Douglass alum, just the fifth player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

He would score again in the second quarter to give Georgetown the lead, which they would hang on to the remainder of the game. Neal finished with 7 attempts for 56 yards and two touchdown.

quarterback Gehrig Slunaker threw for another three scores, going 11-19 for 128 yards and one interception.

The Tiger defense notched four interceptions.

The NAIA playoffs begin next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.